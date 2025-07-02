Almost half of Brits ignore guidance for suncream application – new research
When asked how often they reapply, almost a third (27%) of consumers say they top-up only after swimming, 15% apply sunscreen once a day and 5% say they ‘rarely’ apply it or not at all.
As temperatures soar to highs of 35 degrees Celsius during the UK heatwave, protection from UV rays is essential… but many don’t know the basics.
When it comes to replacing expired SPF, a fifth (20%) won’t replace a bottle until it’s all used up, even if it is past the expiration date! While ‘waste-not-want-not’ might apply to some things, suncream needs replacing following expiry as its efficacy can reduce over time. Fortunately, a majority replace their suncream annually (56.2%), quarterly (19.8%) and monthly (4%).
Top brands included NIVEA, Boots Soltan, Hawaiian Tropic and own-brand/supermarket brands… for staying safe in the sun.
Product of the Year is the UK’s largest consumer-voted award for product innovation. Entries are now open to the next awards (deadline: 31st July) for brands.