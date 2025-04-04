Allow egg-stra time for ordering prescriptions this Easter

Prescription bag

Easter is just around the corner, and people are being advised to order any repeat prescriptions ahead of the long bank holiday weekend.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pharmacy opening times will change over the Easter weekend which means any prescriptions will need to be ordered by Monday 7 April at the very latest.

Dr Dave Briggs, Medical Director at NHS Nottingham and Nottinghamshire, said: “Getting your prescriptions requested in good time helps ensure everyone gets the medication they need for over the Easter break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It takes just a couple of minutes to check what medication you already have and order any repeat prescriptions on the NHS app.”

Remember your local pharmacy offers a convenient way to get advice and treatment on a range of minor illnesses. Pharmacists can also offer prescription medicine for some conditions without the need for you to see a GP or make an appointment.

Conditions they can offer prescription medicine for are:

impetigo (aged 1 year and over)

infected insect bites (aged 1 year and over)

earache (aged 1 to 17 years)

sore throat (aged 5 years and over)

sinusitis (aged 12 years and over)

urinary tract infections (UTIs) (women aged 16 to 64 years)

shingles (aged 18 years and over)

Visit https://111.nhs.uk/ or phone 111 to be directed to the right service.