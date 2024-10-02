Aldi donates more than 30,100 meals to Nottinghamshire charities over summer

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Aldi stores in Nottinghamshire donated more than 30,100 meals to families in need during the recent summer school holidays.

Aldi stores in Nottinghamshire donated more than 30,100 meals to families in need during the recent summer school holidays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All of its Nottinghamshire stores supported local charities and foodbanks during a period of increased demand by redistributing surplus food via community giving platform, Neighbourly.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ahead of the summer holidays, new research from Neighbourly found that 78% of the good causes it supports had seen demand for services increase in recent months, with 45% noticing a decrease in donations.

Aldi stores in Nottinghamshire donated 30,100 meals to charity

Around four in five (79%) expect the cost-of-living crisis will continue or worsen throughout the year, with organisations finding themselves unable to currently support an average of 45 people per week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since Aldi’s partnership with Neighbourly began in 2019, Aldi stores across the country have already donated more than 40 million meals.

Liz Fox, National Sustainability Director at Aldi UK, said: “We are so proud to work with such amazing charity partners across Nottinghamshire and the work that they do can never be underestimated.

“Their services are needed more than ever during the summer holidays and we’re passionate about ensuring that fresh and healthy food is always accessible to those in need.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steve Butterworth, CEO at Neighbourly, added: “We’re grateful to have Aldi’s support once again this year during what is often one of the busiest periods for our charities. Large donations like Aldi’s allow us to provide vital support to communities across the country who would otherwise miss out.”

Shoppers can donate food to local charities, food banks and community groups via the community donation points in Aldi stores nationwide.

Britain’s fourth largest supermarket also works with Company Shop, the UK’s leading redistributor of surplus food and household products, to redistribute surplus food from its Regional Distribution Centres.