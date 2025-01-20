Aldi colleague in Nottinghamshire receives special recognition for their work

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An Aldi colleague in Nottinghamshire has received special recognition for their work at the UK’s fourth largest supermarket.

Tracey Chambers from Worksop was nominated by shoppers after Aldi called on customers to put forward colleagues that had gone above and beyond for them and brightened their day in honour of World Kindness Day.

Tracey is one of several colleagues across the UK to be recognised for their outstanding work and customer service, with each receiving a spa break for two as a thank you.

Receiving nominations from shoppers at the Worksop store, Tracey was praised for her helpful and friendly nature, always having a smile on her face and helping to brighten shoppers’ days.

Tracey commented: “Thank you to everyone who nominated me this World Kindness Day. I always aim to give customers the best experience in store, and it's heartwarming to know it's valued.

“My wonderful team of colleagues makes it easy to go the extra mile for our shoppers. I'm looking forward to what 2025 has in store for Aldi and to enjoying my spa break voucher!”

Richard Thornton, Communications Director at Aldi, said: “We saw such an incredible response to our World Kindness Day initiative, with shoppers across the UK sharing stories of their great in-store experiences thanks to our amazing colleagues.

“Each one of our colleagues goes above and beyond in their day-to-day work, so it’s fair to say that our people are our biggest and most brilliant asset at Aldi.”

Aldi continues to offer the best hourly rates in the sector and remains the only supermarket to provide paid breaks, which is worth more than £900 a year for the average Store Assistant.

Those interested in applying for a career with Aldi can visit: www.aldirecruitment.co.uk