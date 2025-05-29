A Royal recognition: Debra Fores celebrated for transformational impact at Aurora Wellbeing

The invitation, extended by the Royal Household, acknowledged Fores' long-standing dedication to supporting individuals and families affected by cancer and long-term health conditions. Under her leadership, Aurora Wellbeing Worksop developed into a vital support hub, offering a wide range of services including counselling, complementary therapies, group activities, and peer support.

Since its founding in 2007, Aurora has become a key pillar of the local community, providing holistic and person-centred care. Fores was instrumental in shaping the organisation’s vision and ethos, creating a welcoming, compassionate environment for those navigating difficult life circumstances.

Speaking after the event, Fores described the day as deeply meaningful.

“It was a truly unforgettable day and an honour,” she said. “I share this recognition with everyone who has supported Aurora over the years. Together, we’ve created something incredibly special for the community.”

The Buckingham Palace Garden Party is a long-established tradition celebrating individuals who have made significant contributions to public life and local communities. Guests are invited to the Palace grounds for an afternoon of tea and conversation with members of the Royal Family.

Although Fores has since stepped down from her position, her legacy remains strong. The team at Aurora Wellbeing continues to deliver high-quality, free support for those affected by cancer and other long-term health issues — guided by the principles of empathy, dignity, and community care that Fores championed.