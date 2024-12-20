A life dedicated to grave digging

For Alan Barnacle, grave digging is more than a profession; it’s a lifelong commitment rooted in family tradition.

Now 60-years-old and still digging graves by hand, Alan has worked alongside A.W. Lymn, The Family Funeral Service, as a freelance gravedigger for nearly 30 years - a collaboration which has earned admiration for its unwavering quality and care.

"I started digging graves when I was 12 years old with my dad. It was part of me earning my keep," Alan recalls. "He began grave digging in 1956 when our neighbour’s son tragically died. From there, it became our family craft. Back then, everything was done by hand—no machines—and we’ve carried on the same way ever since."

Such has been Alan’s dedication and commitment to digging the best quality graves, he was recognised as the Gravedigger of the Year at the annual AGFD Good Funeral Awards in 2023. Funeral directors and the general public nominated Alan for the prestigious award.

Alan Barnacle celebrating his Gravedigger of the Year award.

Alan’s partnership with A.W. Lymn began in 1996. "They reached out to me for a grave to be dug for the Radcliffe funeral home, and I’ve been working with them ever since," he says. "What I enjoy most is the shared dedication to doing things properly. It’s not just a hole; it’s the final resting place for someone’s loved one."

Nigel Lymn Rose, Chairman at A.W. Lymn, highlights Alan’s exceptional commitment. "Alan’s professionalism and attention to detail are unparalleled. His work reflects our core values of respect and care, ensuring families find solace in knowing their departed are treated with dignity."

Alan’s work is shaped by the elements, presenting unique challenges throughout the year. Summer, he says, is the most difficult season. "When the ground is baked dry, it’s nearly impossible to dig. You have to remove about 16 inches of soil and then add water to the grave to soften it overnight. That’s just to make the next day’s work possible."

Winter presents a different challenge—waterlogged graves. "If a grave is wet, we pump out the water first," Alan explains. "Then we line the bottom with shredded rape straw that is scented to absorb any remaining moisture and to prevent water from seeping back in. It’s all about ensuring the site is dignified and stable for the burial.”

Attention to detail is paramount in Alan’s work. Graves are shaped precisely to fit the coffin and are lined with purple velvet. "The velvet isn’t just for aesthetics," Alan says. "It brings a level of care that families deeply appreciate. It’s about giving them peace of mind that their loved one isn’t just being laid to rest in a bleak space."

As Alan continues his craft, his dedication and bond with A.W. Lymn remain a testament to their shared mission of providing care and dignity to grieving families.

With 28 funeral homes across Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire and most recently Leicestershire, A.W. Lymn, the fifth-generation family funeral directors, prides itself on offering a variety of services available at an affordable price to the families it has served since 1907.