World's first live learning platform now available free to North Notts BID member employees

North Notts BID has announced the launch of its new interactive learning solution for local businesses in partnership with SEEDL, the world’s first live learning broadcast company.

Offering free unlimited access for BID members to 200 live interactive webinars, as well as pre-recorded sessions, the courses aim to provide upskilling opportunities for employees across various positions and expertise.

A range of subjects covered in the courses include leadership, customer service, mental wellness, communication, retail management and project management.

Sally Gillborn MBE, chief executive at North Notts BID said. “Learning and development opportunities are a vital component of our business plan to promote business growth and build resilience.

“By moving to the SEEDL platform, we are evolving our offering to provide a more extensive programme of training courses, with the benefits of live learning opportunities to maximise the interactivity of training. We are pleased to be delivering this to our BID members for what is one of the first programmes of its kind in the UK, complementing our existing training provisions through the Nottinghamshire Training Group.

“From hospitality to industrial businesses, the platform offers lots of opportunities for different BID member businesses to benefit and we anticipate the platform will have a great uptake and impact on employees.”

On completing a course, employees can download a North Notts BID completion of learning certificate, helping staff evidence their personal development.

Joanna Nash, chief learning officer at SEEDL, said: “SEEDL has grown rapidly since its launch and we’re really excited to do more to support town and city centre economies. Our partnership with North Notts BID is really going to be game changing for businesses in the district.

“SEEDL and North Notts BID will help retain employees of levy payers plus tempt new employees to their businesses. With learning being such a key part of candidate attraction and retention, we’re delighted to help these local businesses have a competitive edge. We will also be running mental wellness offerings, which is something so many businesses have been asking us to offer during our research exercise.”

The programme of upcoming courses for employees of North Notts BID member businesses can be viewed on the SEEDL website here.

For more information about North Notts BID, visit the website, https://northnottsbid.co.uk.