Representatives of Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service and contractor G F Tomlinson to part in the ceremony at the £3.4 million project on the Vesuvius development, off Sandy Lane.

Those who attended included some of the full-time and on-call firefighters from Blue Watch who will crew the new station on completion, members of the fire authority and the construction team, along with Bassetlaw District Councillor Sybil Fielding and county councillor Callum Bailey.

Councillor Fielding, who is a member of the Nottinghamshire Fire Authority, said: “The new station will help the firefighters to maintain excellent services, going forward, to their communities in Worksop and Bassetlaw by providing them with a modern, environmentally friendly building with purpose-built facilities.

Worksops new state of the art fire station

"I am utterly delighted that we have finally got this new facility that Worksop so deserves after such a long time.

"I have been lobbying for this since 2005. This has been a long time coming and I am so pleased that we have finally got there.”

The new station will replace existing one at Eastgate, which was built in 1963.

Station Manager Stan Copson said “We are all very excited to be having a new station built, and looking forward to the time when we can move into the new building after many years of discussing and planning.”

Blue Watch - Full Time and on call duty firefighters outside Worksops new state of the art fire station

Work will now continue on the interior of the building which is due to open in May. It will incorporate fire engine bays, a gym, meeting rooms, offices, an external three-storey training tower, a generator and landscaping to the grounds.

It will be built using the latest renewable technology and will have the capacity to self-generate up to 50 per cent of its energy consumption.

Chief fire officer John Buckley said: “We’ve been looking forward to this day and, thanks to the hard work of our own estates eam and G F Tomlinson.

"We’re five months ahead of schedule. This building will allow us to continue to deliver our community prevention, fire protection and emergency response work efficiently and help keep the people of Worksop and the surrounding areas safe.”

Chair of the fire authority, coun Michael Payne said he was please to see the exterior work finished.

The new fire station represents an important investment in the local community and demonstrates our commitment to making Bassetlaw safer,” he added.

"I now look forward to the opening of the new station.”

Managing director of G F Tomlinson, Chris Flint said: “It is great to see the exterior building work complete as this important project reaches a new milestone, several months ahead of schedule.

"The state-of-the-art fire station is being constructed to an extremely high energy-efficient standard, to provide the best possible facilities so that firefighters can continue their crucial work and to serve the local communities for years to come, whilst being kind to the environment.