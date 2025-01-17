Worksop’s Middletons Yard picks up Best New Design Award
The Council, along with Anotherkind Architects, have been presented with a Harry Johnson Award for Best New Design 2024.
Middletons Yard is a modern and contemporary business hub created by the transformation of several derelict and dilapidated buildings.
Cllr Charles Adams, Cabinet Member for Business and Skills said: “We are thrilled the work to create Middleton’s Yard business hub has received this recognition and would like to thank all the partners who were involved in this project.
“Places like this help us support small and micro businesses as they get started and grow to their full potential, while supporting the high street by bringing additional footfall into the town.”
Middletons Yard welcomed its first tenants in December 2022 and is currently a base for 26 businesses from various sectors including banking, accountancy, design and marketing and energy solutions.
Joe Player, Director at Anotherkind Architects said: “A fantastic achievement for the hugely successful Middleton’s Yard to be recognised for new build design in a historic setting.
“This important, local recognition matches the ambition of the Council to create a vibrant commercial hub in Worksop brimming with talent and opportunity, now realised as a landmark regeneration scheme that is full of life. Well done to everyone involved.”
Middletons Yard has been designed to offer flexible spaces and includes two dedicated meeting rooms and break-out areas to encourage networking between businesses.
The hub also accommodates virtual offices, for start-ups and micro businesses.