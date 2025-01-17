Worksop’s Middletons Yard picks up Best New Design Award

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Bassetlaw District Council’s business hub, Middletons Yard in Worksop, has officially unveiled its Notts Building Preservation Trust Award, given in recognition of the sympathetic regeneration that’s taken place of the historically significant buildings.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Council, along with Anotherkind Architects, have been presented with a Harry Johnson Award for Best New Design 2024.

Middletons Yard is a modern and contemporary business hub created by the transformation of several derelict and dilapidated buildings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Charles Adams, Cabinet Member for Business and Skills said: “We are thrilled the work to create Middleton’s Yard business hub has received this recognition and would like to thank all the partners who were involved in this project.

Pictured left to right: Kevin Ellis, Business Centre Manager, Joe Player, Director Anotherkind Architects, Cllr Charles Adams, Cabinet Member for Business and Skills, David Armiger, Chief Executive Bassetlaw District Council and Rowan Musto, Assistant Business Centre Manager

“Places like this help us support small and micro businesses as they get started and grow to their full potential, while supporting the high street by bringing additional footfall into the town.”

Middletons Yard welcomed its first tenants in December 2022 and is currently a base for 26 businesses from various sectors including banking, accountancy, design and marketing and energy solutions.

Joe Player, Director at Anotherkind Architects said: “A fantastic achievement for the hugely successful Middleton’s Yard to be recognised for new build design in a historic setting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This important, local recognition matches the ambition of the Council to create a vibrant commercial hub in Worksop brimming with talent and opportunity, now realised as a landmark regeneration scheme that is full of life. Well done to everyone involved.”

Middletons Yard has been designed to offer flexible spaces and includes two dedicated meeting rooms and break-out areas to encourage networking between businesses.

The hub also accommodates virtual offices, for start-ups and micro businesses.