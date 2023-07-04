News you can trust since 1895
Worksop women win the double at transport and logistics awards

Employees at a Worksop logisitcs company are celebrating after scooping industry leading awards.
By Kate Mason
Published 4th Jul 2023, 16:17 BST- 1 min read

Two of the female leaders at Carlton Forest 3PL won awards at the 2023 Everywoman Transport and Logistics Awards.

Diane Ward, Deputy CEO was winner of the Industry Champion Award whilst Lisa Tomlinson, 3PL Divisional Director was winner of Supply Chain Leader Award.

“Lisa and I are absolutely thrilled to have won our respective individual awards and to have won two awards for the business,” said Diane Ward, Deputy CEO, Carlton Forest Group. “I really enjoyed the awards process, taking a trip down memory lane, and the awards dinner was a shining example of women in our industry and their achievements.”

Two of the female leaders at Carlton Forest 3PL have scooped industry leading awards at the 2023 Everywoman Transport and Logistics Awards.
Shortlisted aside other well-respected businesses within the sector such as Coca-Cola, Royal Mail, Amazon and Air Cargo Royal Air Force, the glittering awards ceremony was held at The Londoner Hotel, Leicester Square.

Both Diane and Lisa have worked in the transport and logistics for their entire careers, for over 35 years and 20 years respectively.

Carlton Forest 3PL provide supply chain and logistics services.

Mark Pepper, CEO, Carlton Forest Group, who also reached the shortlist in the Industry Champion Category added; “This is a fantastic achievement for Diane and Lisa, and I am very pleased for them.

“They are both great advocates for our industry and for our female colleagues both at Carlton Forest 3PL and beyond.”

To view all those shortlisted and winners from Everywoman Transport and Logistics Awards 2023 visit https://www.everywoman.com/everywoman-in-transport-and-logistics-awards/2023-winners/

