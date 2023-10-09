Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Scores of delivery drivers working for Wilko through GXO Logistics, Inc lost their jobs when the retailer collapsed but say confusion over the date they were officially made redundant along with poor communication has meant they are owed money and have missed out on other job opportunities.

Father-of-two Daniel Wignall had been working as a driver for Wilko employed by GXO Logistics, Inc for nearly seven years and says he is owed between £600 and £700.

Mr Wignall, whose wife also worked for Wilko for 23 years, said during the consultation process he was told on September 14 that he would be being made redundant but to make himself available for work until further notice and official confirmation.

The former Wilko Distribution Centre in Manton Wood

He said he was on stand by during this time and told by the company not to seek other employment as it would affect his redundancy payment.

He said: “I was told that I was still getting paid and would be until I was officially made redundant via letter or email. This was received on September 26, so I believe that this is my date of redundancy.”

However, when Mr Wignall checked his bank he realised the company had only paid him up to September 15.

"If I had been made officially redundant on the 15th I would have most definitely picked up an agency job just to get us by and pay our bills,” he said.

"As I had not been given notice of my redundancy, we thought we would have at least one more week's wages coming in to cover us. I believe that the way in which GXO have dealt with this is wrong. The actions and lack of communication from GXO have made things very financially difficult.

"We’ve got a group chat and there’s at least 20 to 30 other drivers in the same position. I just think it's underhand. We’ve got a mortgage to pay, a car to pay for, bills and we’re down by more than £600 with no other income coming in, it’s a shock to the system.”

He added: “Even though we were not employed directly by Wilko, we all thought of ourselves as Wilko employees and were all gutted when the news came about administration but still turned up everyday and stayed until the end even though we could have found new employers.“GXO have been poor throughout the whole consolidation period with no communication and no help whatsoever and with constantly moving goal posts.”

Scott Worne, 49 who had worked as a driver for Wilko through GXO Logistics Inc. for the past 4 years said he had been forced to borrow money from family after he received a week’s less pay than he was expecting following the redundancy process.

"We had to borrow money from my mother in law or else we wouldn't have been able to pay the bills, like a lot of people we don’t have money to fall back on in these kinds of situations. I’m fuming but I don’t even know who to be fuming at because you try to contact GXO and then you’re being redirected to HR at Wilko’s. From start to finish since GXO took over this contract it’s been like the blind leading the blind, there’s no communication.”

Mr Worne also says there is confusion over whether drivers will receive other financial benefits that had been given prior to the redundancy process through work with United Road Transport Union (URTU), including a three day extra holiday agreement and an attendance bonus.

Neil Hunter United Road Transport Union (URTU) Regional Officer said: “At the time of writing, members are waiting to receive their final pay settlements from GXO, which should include any outstanding pay, holiday pay, bonuses, redundancy payments and notice pay.

“Once the members have had the opportunity to read and understand their respective final payments, if it transpires there are any deficiencies in any elements of pay, or if the notice pay is not calculated from the correct Effective Date of Termination (EDT), then members will be advised on how to find resolution to any deficiencies via the GXO internal process. If any pay and associated matters are not resolved internally with GXO, then the URTU will be supporting members via any legal route available, inclusive of any recourse to the Employment Tribunal Service to find justice for their members.”

A spokesman for GXO Logistics, Inc said: “We can’t comment on individual cases, but we can confirm that redundancy was fully consulted with all our colleagues and union representatives.

"We were saddened by the loss of this great British brand, and enabled colleagues to take reasonable time off to attend job interviews during the consultation period whilst we focused our efforts on redeployment opportunities. We’re proud to say we successfully redeployed the majority of our colleagues who worked on the contract.”

Administrators were called in to Wilko last month after months of uncertainty fuelled by the pandemic, rival bargain retailers and a switch in shopping habits.

