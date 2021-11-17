Sue Burton, a stylist and image consultant, has been awarded the Women in Business Fashion and Style Award together with finalist for Woman Who Achieves Internationally Award, as she celebrates 30 years in the wedding industry.

Originally from East Riding and now living in Worksop, Sue works with brides, and the extended bridal party to create harmonising colour schemes that will make for great photos.

Sue Burton at a wedding ceremony.

Sue has also been working across the county as a registrar which can sometimes see the two crossover where she marries her own clients, seeing the wedding through from beginning to end.

She said: “I get a great deal of satisfaction out of helping clients to simply look their best.

“Guests at a wedding wear all sorts of different colours, but the main guests like the mother of the groom, the mother of the bride, the bridesmaids - it's all about choosing outfits with colours that will harmonise beautifully for that lovely photograph.

“A wedding day is a very important day for a bride, so I aim to ensure she looks as good as she feels and can walk the aisle in style.

Sue Burton (Copyright Andrea de Gabriel Portraits)

“I’ve seen many weddings where outfits worn by bridesmaids, and the mothers clash so badly that the photographs would look like a fruit cocktail.

“Even the simplest weddings cost a small fortune, but the photographs last a lifetime, so it’s imperative that consideration is given to the overall colour scheme.

Sue has been working with clients across Notts, and more recently all over the world after launching virtual consultations.

She said: “The launch of virtual consultations certainly proved to enhance my business even further and helped it to thrive during the pandemic beyond all expectations.”

Charlotte on the opening day of her bridal boutique 'Charlotte Elizabeth Bridal' in Matlock.

With a long family line of colour, fabric and textile enthusiasts, one of Sue’s daughters, Charlotte, 30, has opened her own bridal boutique in Matlock which has seen her win the North of England Wedding Award.

The mother and daughter can now work together in providing a unique package.

Sue said: “Charlotte has also followed artistic family traits and is renowned for providing unique bridal illustrations to her clients as a special memento for a bride on her wedding day.

“I don't think there's another bridal boutique that can offer a colour consultancy, illustration, and if you need it, a registrar to get married as well.”