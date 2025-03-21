Worksop renewable energy firm celebrates major success at regional awards

Renewafuel, a leading renewable energy company based in Worksop, is celebrating a landmark achievement after being recognised across five categories at the East Midlands Energy Efficiency Awards 2025.

The awards, held annually, celebrate excellence and innovation in the energy efficiency and renewable energy sectors—highlighting organisations that are driving positive change across the region. This year, Renewafuel stood out for its exceptional service, technical expertise, and commitment to sustainable solutions.

The company was recognised in the following categories:

Winner – Renewable Heat Installer & Contractor of the Year

The Renewafuel team at the 2025 East Midlands Energy Efficiency Awards

Operating nationally from its head office in Worksop, Renewafuel has become known for delivering high-quality solar PV, air source heat pump, and insulation solutions, supporting both domestic and commercial clients in their transition to low-carbon energy systems.

The recognition of the College Pines Golf Course project in the Small Scale Project of the Year category was a particularly proud moment for the team, showcasing how local partnerships and innovative technology can come together to deliver meaningful environmental impact right here in the community.

Kelly Wiltshire, Director at Renewafuel, shared her thoughts on the company’s success:

“We’re incredibly proud of our team and everything we’ve achieved together. Being recognised across five categories is a testament to the passion, expertise and drive that everyone at Renewafuel brings to their work each day. It’s a real honour to see our projects—and our people—celebrated on this scale. We’re going from strength to strength, and this is just the beginning.”

Proud winners of the Renewable Heat Installer & Contractor of the Year 2025

With increasing demand for clean energy solutions and a strong focus on sustainability, Renewafuel is set to continue leading the way in delivering reliable, cost-effective systems that support the UK’s journey to net zero.

To learn more about Renewafuel and their award-winning services, visit www.renewafuel.co.uk.