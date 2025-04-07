Worksop motor dealership appoints new general manager

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Vertu has appointed Richard Rhodes as general manager for its Vertu Toyota dealerships in Rotherham and Worksop.

This strategic appointment follows Vertu's acquisition of Burrows Motor Company Limited in October 2024, which expanded the Group's presence in Yorkshire and Nottinghamshire, adding five Toyota dealerships to its portfolio.

Richard brings a wealth of experience to his new role, with a distinguished 18-year tenure at a Lexus dealership, where he honed his expertise in delivering exceptional customer service and operational excellence. More recently, he served as General Manager at a used car specialist in Sheffield, further enhancing his leadership credentials in the automotive retail sector.

Richard said: "I am thrilled to join Vertu and lead the teams at Vertu Toyota Rotherham and Vertu Toyota Worksop. This is an exciting time for the Group, and I look forward to building on the strong foundations to deliver outstanding service to our customers."

Richard Rhodes

Chris Taylor, Group Operations Director commented: “From meeting Richard throughout our rigorous interview process it was clear he was perfectly aligned for this important role within our growing Toyota business. We have great teams in play at both Vertu Toyota Rotherham and Worksop and Richard has all the credentials to take these dealerships to the next level.”

Robert Forrester, Chief Executive Officer of Vertu, added: "Richard's extensive experience and proven track record make him the ideal candidate to oversee our Toyota operations in Rotherham and Worksop. His leadership will be instrumental as we continue to strengthen our presence in the region and uphold our commitment to providing an exceptional motoring experience."

The acquisition of Burrows Motor Company increased Vertu's scale and partnership with key manufacturers, particularly Toyota, Mazda, and Kia.