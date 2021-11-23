Some of the team at Greenacres Grange Care Home, in Worksop.

Greenacres Grange Care Home in Wingfield Avenue, has been highly commended in the regional care team category at the Great British Care Awards.

Judges said: “Greenacres Grange is a fun, upbeat team that put their clients first and a passion for their support.

"They also said they were ‘impressed to hear about their activities programme, the different opportunities and events they provide means never a dull moment in the home.”

Home manager Anita Cooper said she was “proud of everyone”.

She added: “This award proves staff at Greenacres Grange always step up to the challenge in remarkable and quite outstanding ways.

"The award is representative of everyone who is working hard to make sure people in need of care and support are having their needs and wishes met.