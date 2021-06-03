Worksop gaming venue relaunches after £200,000 revamp

Customers and local shoppers were invited to the Bridge Street venue for a Covid-19 safe reopening event that included cash prizes and gift bags.

The event took place throughout the reopening week, after undergoing months of refurbishment and Covid-19 safety work.

Mark Schertle, chief operating officer, said; “One of the main attractions of MERKUR Cashino is the social side of gaming we provide to our customers, and the key aim of the refurbishment was very much to enhance the social aspect, in a Covid-19 safe way.”

A town centre gaming company has relaunched after undergoing weeks of refurbishment.

“With that aim in mind, we’ve added a serviced bar area – serving a selection of fresh coffee and soft drinks, plus a new food menu.

"We’ve also added the latest games along with the favourites, digital advertising screens, all of which gives the venue a real modern casino feel.

“In terms of added safety measures, we have installed additional screens between machines, sanitiser stations on entry and ensure all players can play in their own space.”

MERKUR Cashino Worksop’s refurbishment is part of a nationwide programme of gaming centre redevelopment that will eventually see all 180 MERKUR-owned venues brought into the new premium look and feel.

The Worksop branch was relaunched in May 2021, with a total of £8 million investment in the high street last year alone.

“Opening our doors to customers once more and showing them the refurb was amazing”, added Mark.

“The atmosphere throughout the week was brilliant, and the feedback we got from both existing and new customers was tremendous.”