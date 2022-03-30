Clive Hopkinson, which is part of Dignity, are once again spreading Easter cheer by collecting chocolate treats for charities and good causes.

This year, staff at Clive Hopkinson are asking local businesses, community groups and residents to donate Easter Eggs or chocolate gifts to show their support to the young carers charity TuVida.

Amanda Birks, funeral manager at Clive Hopkinson, said: “We hope that the local community will support us and help to make Easter an easier time for the families supported by TuVida.

Funeral director, Mark Hopkinson (left), and funeral arranger, Amanda Espin (right) from Clive Hopkinson in Worksop.

“Dignity colleagues across the country have helped bring a smile to the face of others that may not have been expecting an Easter egg, and we would like to do the same in our local area.”