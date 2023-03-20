Explore Manufacturing, based in Steetley, near Worksop, has become a business supporter of the trust. Explore Manufacturing operates the Laing O’Rourke Centre of Excellence for Modern Construction.

This partnership with the Trust is directed towards inspiring and engaging Explore Manufacturing’s 500 employees to embrace the natural environment and become champions for nature’s recovery.

Explore Manufacturing’s Environmental Sustainability Lead, Catherine Blackburn, said: “Beehives were installed at our site in 2022 and this inspired real interest among staff. Although we work in a factory environment, we are surrounded by nature and our grounds are home to a large number of plant and animal species. We’re passionate about protecting those habitats and taking considered steps to improve biodiversity around the site. We’re a significant employer of local people and our partnership with the Trust is a great way for our staff to get closer to nature within their community. We’re looking forward to taking part in another Wild Work Day on 5th June - World Environment Day – which feels particularly poignant.”

L-R Emily Patrick Business Partnerships Lead, Nottinghamshire Wildlife Trust, Explore Manufacturing’s Environmental Sustainability Lead, Catherine Blackburn, with James Langley, General Manager, Explore Manufacturing

A series of seasonal topics and initiatives will be developed to boost employees’ and their families’ wellbeing and encourage connection with wildlife, and the wild places where they work and live.

The relationship started in October 2022 when 20 Explore Manufacturing employees took part in a Wild Work Day at Idle Valley Nature Reserve. The team helped with some essential winter tasks, including scrub clearance around the boardwalk on the reserve.

Laing O’Rourke places a significant focus on sustainability, with a target to be operationally net zero by 2030.