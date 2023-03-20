News you can trust since 1895
Worksop firm supports Wildlife Trust

A Worksop-based construction firm has become a business supporter of the Nottinghamshire Wildlife Trust.

By Kate Mason
Published 20th Mar 2023, 19:34 GMT- 2 min read

Explore Manufacturing, based in Steetley, near Worksop, has become a business supporter of the trust. Explore Manufacturing operates the Laing O’Rourke Centre of Excellence for Modern Construction.

This partnership with the Trust is directed towards inspiring and engaging Explore Manufacturing’s 500 employees to embrace the natural environment and become champions for nature’s recovery.

Explore Manufacturing’s Environmental Sustainability Lead, Catherine Blackburn, said: “Beehives were installed at our site in 2022 and this inspired real interest among staff. Although we work in a factory environment, we are surrounded by nature and our grounds are home to a large number of plant and animal species. We’re passionate about protecting those habitats and taking considered steps to improve biodiversity around the site. We’re a significant employer of local people and our partnership with the Trust is a great way for our staff to get closer to nature within their community. We’re looking forward to taking part in another Wild Work Day on 5th June - World Environment Day – which feels particularly poignant.”

L-R Emily Patrick Business Partnerships Lead, Nottinghamshire Wildlife Trust, Explore Manufacturing’s Environmental Sustainability Lead, Catherine Blackburn, with James Langley, General Manager, Explore Manufacturing
A series of seasonal topics and initiatives will be developed to boost employees’ and their families’ wellbeing and encourage connection with wildlife, and the wild places where they work and live.

The relationship started in October 2022 when 20 Explore Manufacturing employees took part in a Wild Work Day at Idle Valley Nature Reserve. The team helped with some essential winter tasks, including scrub clearance around the boardwalk on the reserve.

Laing O’Rourke places a significant focus on sustainability, with a target to be operationally net zero by 2030.

Emily Patrick, Business Partnerships Lead, at Nottinghamshire Wildlife Trust commented: “It’s great to welcome Explore Manufacturing to our Trust as a Business Partner. Their aims to enhance their site for wildlife and connect their employees with the natural world is such positive activity. Connecting with nature is proven to enhance people’s wellbeing. It great to have a collaborative approach which includes our consultancy EMEC. We look forward to welcoming Explore’s employees at Idle Valley Nature Reserve for a second time to support our work for communities to enjoy and wildlife to thrive.”

