Worksop firm 'revolutionising' operations with new £300,000 straddle loader purchase
Worksop Galvanzing, part of Wedge Group Galvanizing Ltd, splashed out around £300,000 on the new machine – and already feels it is money well spent.
Paul Moran, commercial development manager, said: “We originally ordered the straddle loader in May last year, and its long-awaited arrival was just a few weeks ago.
While it was a huge investment, it’s already been a fantastic addition to the plant – and wider business – and brings with it a whole host of benefits.
“Handling times of steel components will be reduced, and all materials can be stored in their completed form, which eliminates the need for multiple forklift truck operations.
“Also, loading times will be drastically reduced – from hours to just minutes – and we’ve also enhanced our compatibility with many of our customers who also utilise this same equipment, allowing us to further improve our productivity and efficiency.”
All the company’s forklift truck operators are set to complete a two-day conversion course which will see them receive a two-part licence covering both cab and remote control operations.
To date, six members of their team have completed this, with additional training dates scheduled over the coming months.
Paul added: “This is just the beginning of some major planned developments.
"To continue to advance our material handling efficiencies and safety, we’re building an extension to the plant and constructing additional yard storage and loading bays.”
Richard Speake, area manager, commented: “The straddle loader is a brilliant addition for the site and whilst it will gives us a significant advantage in relation to maximising storage and service to customers, it’s the safety element that is really pleasing from my point of view.
"The ability to now build loads up on the floor is game changing and demonstrates that ‘safety’ is well and truly ‘first’ when considering such a level of investment.”
