Worksop firm named SME of the year at ECI Training and Development Awards

A Worksop company is celebrating after being named Small/Medium Employer (SME) of the Year at the 12th annual ECI Training and Development Awards in London.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wright Brothers Industrial Services Limited, based on Blyth Road, received the accolade at a prestigious ceremony to honour the very best of engineering construction talent.

The event, organised by the Engineering Construction Industry Training Board (ECITB), brought together industry leaders, as well as the rising stars of tomorrow, for a celebration of excellence in training and development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wright Brothers scooped the SME award after demonstrating remarkable commitment to learning and development in the last year.

Wright Brothers of Worksop has been named SME of the Year at the ECI Training and Development Awards. Photo: Submitted

Judges recognised the employer’s commitment to the continual professional development of everyone within the organisation, regardless of role or position, with long-term learning and team development ingrained in its culture.

The company was also shortlisted for the Leading Industry Safety Award for its strong health and safety record over the past 15 years.

Chris Boden-Hook, managing director at Wright Brothers, said: “After being runner-up two years in a row, it feels amazing to win and brought a tear to my eye for the team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There’s a culture of training and development within our business.

"You can start at the business as an apprentice and progress to a senior management position.

"I’m a testament to that, as someone who started as an apprentice at the company and is now the MD, as are many other senior managers within our business.

“It’s about continual career progression and also about succession planning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We know that the directors today won’t be the directors of the future.

"Training and development is the only way that we will all progress.”

The ceremony recognised standout individuals, companies and training providers as awards were presented to winners across nine categories at what is now an established highlight in the engineering construction industry’s (ECI) calendar.

The judging panel for the awards was made up of Mark Fotheringham from Infinity Engineering, Tracey Shelley from BCECA and John Webster from Applus UK, who picked the overall winners based on the significant contributions they have made both to the ECI and their own organisations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andrew Hockey, ECITB chief executive, said: “The ECITB, as the industry’s employer-led training board, stands at the heart of these changes to support the skills needs of the workforce.

“With our collective desire, endeavour and expertise, exemplified by the exceptional talent gathered at the awards, we can tackle the challenges ahead and seize the opportunities to ensure our industry is well-placed for the future.

“The standard of nominees this year was again incredibly high, showcasing the great things happening in training and development across the industry.

“I would like to thank our judges and congratulate all the winners and finalists who are great examples of excellence in our industry.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lynda Armstrong, chair of the ECITB board, added: “I would like to congratulate everyone honoured and thank our generous sponsors who made the evening possible.

“The event is an opportunity to celebrate the best of the best within our industry.

"The individuals and organisations nominated exemplify the talent, innovation and endeavour that our industry needs.

“They remind us to continuously strive to raise the bar for excellence in training and development. And in this ever-evolving world, the importance of their contributions is clearer than ever.”