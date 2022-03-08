Burrell’s Estate Agency will donate £50 from every property completion to the North Anston-based charity.

Their first donation, accumulated from sales completed in the month of February, raised £550.

The team at Burrell’s recently enjoyed a day at Thornberry’s site in Todwick Road, meeting their animal care staff and some of the animals in their care.

Burrell's Estate Agency has partnered up with Thornberry Animal Sanctuary by donating £50 per property sale over the next 12 months.

They also got to see first-hand the impact that their donation will have on the sanctuary.

Director at Burrell’s Estate Agency, Lindy Hazell said the team is ‘delighted’ to support the animal sanctuary.

She said: “As big animal lovers, all our staff members are incredibly passionate about the work the charity does and are excited to be working hard to support them on their future endeavours.

“Burrell’s Estate Agency is grateful to all of our clients, past and present for choosing us and helping us to support Thornberry.

“We look forward to spending more time at the sanctuary and to a successful partnership.”

Thornberry Animal Sanctuary does not receive any government funding and relies solely on the donations of individuals, businesses and trusts and foundations to care for their animals.

Their aim is to rehome as many animals as possible into secure homes for the remainder of their lives and care for those that are vulnerable, homeless and in need of care.

They are currently in the process of extending their veterinary room and cattery in order to create an even better quality of life for their animals while they are in Thornberry’s care.

Fundraising manager for Thornberry Animal Sanctuary, Ged Jenkins-Omar said: “We are so incredibly pleased and proud to be partnered with Burrell’s.

“We would not be able to survive as a charity without the support of passionate animal lovers and businesses like them.

“Thanks to Burrell’s donation, we’re able to consider projects that, without their support, we wouldn’t normally be able to achieve.

“Lots of charities say it but we really do mean it when we say that every single penny counts and goes directly towards our animal care.”