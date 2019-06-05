Worksop entrepreneur set to turn old tyres into fuel

An environmentally-friendly entrepreneur based in Worksop is at the heart of a revolutionary project that will generate energy.

Mark Pepper is the owner and chief executive officer of renowned national warehousing and distribution company, the Carlton Forest Group.

He has commissioned the installation of a technology plant that will see used tyres processed to produce fuel for power generation.

Mark said: “It has been my goal to run the operations at Carlton Forest as sustainably as possible, and I have been looking at alternative power sources for a number of years.

“This technology is revolutionary in the UK, yet has a proven track record and will create a blueprint for other companies aiming to create zero waste.

“The project has required lengthy and detailed planning. But we are now looking forward to showcasing this environmentally-friendly system that will turn end-of-life materials into valuable products.

“It has the potential to revolutionise the way in which businesses operate and fulfil their sustainability vision.”

The plant at Carlton Forest Group will concentrate on used tyres, but the system is designed to process other used materials such as wood and plastics.