Worksop dog trainer’s dreams of building a canine empire move one step closer

Sarah Knowles has her sights set on transforming a building in Victoria Square into The Woof Hub Ltd – featuring a dog training facility, luxury doggy day care, retail and dog grooming facility.

And now her plans can progress after she picked up her keys for the building that she is set to renovate into a luxury doggy daycare facility with a living room setting and an enrichment room filled with toys and games.

Puppy parents will also be able to keep tabs on their pooch thanks to CCTV cameras allowing owners to log in at any time of the day.

Sarah Knowles is set to launch the WooF Hub Ltd, offering doggy day care and training, Sarah is pictured with her dogs Arlo, three, Zoom, seven, Scampi, three and Willow 14

Sarah’s new facility will also boast an indoor training centre and retail space to allow owners to purchase leads and harnesses and accessories directly and in future Sarah hopes to provide a grooming service too.

Sarah has submitted planning permission to the council for a change of use and is waiting for the green light to start work.

Sarah said: “It’s really exciting to see my dream coming together and this is a huge step forward. I am hoping to be open around September time but that all depends on when I get the planning permission through.

Sarah Knowles is set to launch the WooF Hub Ltd, offering doggy day care and training, Sarah is pictured training her dog Arlo, three

"I have already had a lot of enquiries about the doggy day care and I’ve had a lot already paying deposits to secure their places.

"I only have room for eight dogs per day to ensure I can give that five star service so if people are interested they can contact me on Facebook.

"I have a real vision of how I want the place to be so I’m excited to see things come together.”

The mother-of-two, who has more than ten years experience working with animals, decided to embark on her new business venture after being furloughed from her job as a retail manager at the Maltby RSPCA shop during lockdown.

Sarah is already providing dog training for 65 clients in the Worksop area.

In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper.