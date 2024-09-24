Worksop distillery to shake up British rum with its first barrel-matured release

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Worksop rum distillery DropWorks has launched its latest small-batch creation and first barrel-matured product to join the core range.

Barrel Drop Rum is a blend of the distillery’s award-winning liquids, matured in specially selected casks to produce a full bodied and complex 40 per cent ABV dark rum with tasting notes of rum & raisin ice cream, jammy dates and warm winter spices.

Available now on-trade and in venues across the UK, Barrel Drop Rum will then be available to buy direct-to-consumer from October 11, before being unveiled to the public at Rum Fest 24.

Each 70cl bottle of Barrel Drop will retail at £34.99.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

DropWorks distillery in Worksop has launched a new barrel-matured rum. Photo: Submitted

DropWorks says its new product is an advancement in the rum industry, in that it offers high-quality rum at an accessible price point – challenging the traditional aged rum category.

Unlike conventional aged rums that sit in casks for long periods, Barrel Drop is matured for a shorter time.

This innovative maturation process is a first in the British rum industry.

Produced on-site in Worksop, Barrel Drop is 100 per cent British made.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lewis Hayes, DropWorks founder, said: “You can’t cheat time when it comes to ageing rum, which is why Barrel Drop isn’t an aged rum but a matured one.

"However, due to its complexity, we still sit in that aged rum category despite our liquid only being in barrels for months opposed to years.

"As with all our drops, we have challenged the production process and created a liquid that redefines British rum and I can’t wait to see where we can push this next.”

All of the barrels used in production have been hand selected and paired for the DropWorks liquid, including a small portion crafted from fresh, Virgin American Oak, which gives the product its sweet vanilla notes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Additionally, DropWorks has created a world-first rum barrel hybrid that combines American Oak STR and Portuguese Oak STR to impart a rich, jammy fruit taste with subtle hints of orange peel.

Following the release of its distinctive new packaging for Barrel Drop, DropWorks is now rolling out new designs across its entire range.

In line with the brand's commitment to full transparency, the updated packaging provides more detailed product information to better communicate the quality of the liquid inside, while the designs continue to reflect DropWorks' disruptive spirit.