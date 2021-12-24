With many frontline workers unable to spend Christmas with their families, Barratt Developments Yorkshire West has contributed a £200 prize to Bassetlaw Hospital’s advent calendar.

The contribution is a way of thanking teams for their hard work and sacrifice throughout the Covid-19 pandemic and beyond.

The prize consists of a £200 voucher to be used at Joro, a Michelin awarded Bib Gourmand holding restaurant which one lucky member of staff will draw from the advent calendar this festive season.

Barratt Developments Yorkshire West has donated a £200 voucher to Bassetlaw Hospital's staff advent calendar.

As well as supporting Bassetlaw Teaching Hospital, Barratt Developments Yorkshire West has donated over £950 worth of Christmas hampers to four further NHS organisations and has donated £1,650 to homeless charities across the region this festive period.

Eleven charities have received £150 each, including Hope Community Services in Worksop, close to Barratt Developments’ Gateford Manor housing estate.

The donation will support the ongoing work Hope Community Services does to support those facing homelessness in Worksop not only during the festive period, but throughout the year.

On the £1,650 donation to homeless charities, Darren Johnson, construction director at Barratt Developments Yorkshire West said: “Christmas is the time for giving back to people and this year we wanted to support the charities which do commendable work to help those facing homelessness.

