Worksop designer joins forces to create handy companion for adventurers

A Worksop designer has joined forces with a Welsh crafter to create a handy companion for adventurers.

Saz Spratt, from Worksop of Spratt’s Designs, created a adventure stencil to complement Sarah Skilton of Adventure Accessories cork notebook.

The notebook and stencils.

The notebooks aims to help people who love outdoors plan their activities - while Saz’s stencils help to make it more eye catching.

And, the idea seems to have been well received as the promotional video for the set has received over 15,700 views on social media.

Saz started her business in 2014 after she was medically retired from mainstream work.

Not prepared to do nothing, she started to relearn skills she was taught while working as a stage manager.

She said: “I’m a very British artist, I’m inspired by what’s around me, it’s amazing what we see when we open our eyes.

“I must be doing something right for the rest of the world too, many of my creations have travelled and gone to places I would love to see myself.”

The traveller notebook and activity stencils set is a 40-page A6 journal and it can be brought with or without the stencils.

You can buy the set at www.spratt-designs.com