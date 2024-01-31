Jake Hawkins and his wife Giorgia have now opened Crazy Spuds specialising in jacket potatoes with a range of homemade toppings, cold sandwiches and salad boxes using locally sourced ingredients wherever possible.

The husband and wife duo decided to embark on the new venture after becoming fed up with having to travel to Retford to enjoy a healthy home cooked meal and saw a gap in the market.

The couple have renovated the premises in Unit 5, Cuckoo Wharf.

Giorgia, 25 and Jake, 28, are planning to offer delivery options for local businesses and hospital wards as well as exploring Vegan and Halal offerings to add to their menu too.

Giorgia, who also works as a dog groomer in Worksop added: “It’s going to be a bit of a change from bricklaying for Jake but once he gets an idea in his head there's no stopping him.

"We just came up with the idea a few weeks ago after going to the Potato Oven in Retford, we thought we needed something in Worksop instead of having to travel all the time. Somewhere that offers healthy options and good home cooked food so we got talking and the next thing we were looking for somewhere to rent.

"We want there to be something for everyone, good home cooked food that is cheaper than fast food alternatives. We have the option for people to eat in or takeaway.

“We’ll be doing jacket potatoes with a range of home cooked toppings, sandwiches, salad boxes and we plan on doing a weekly home cooked special meal on a Friday and are looking at doing afternoon teas on a weekend too.”

The couple, who are parents to 10-year-old Isla and eight-year-old Archie, have been overwhelmed by the support so far and are hoping that Worksop residents will get behind the new venture.

Giorgia said: “We think there is a real demand for something like this so people have somewhere on their doorstep to go without having to travel and we really hope people come along and try it.

“The kids think it’s brilliant and they can’t wait – they’re already asking if they can help out on a Saturday and wanting to take jacket potatoes in for their lunch at school.

“All our family and friends have been really supportive and we’re keen to support local business too, we’re trying to use local suppliers wherever possible.”

The family are also looking forward to being able to spend more time together with the new business move.

“Jake works away a lot bricklaying so he’s definitely looking forward to spending more time at home.

“He’s always been a really good cook so he’s excited to focus on this.”

The couple initially plan to open Crazy Spuds Monday to Saturday 10am to 6pm but will review opening times now they are up and running.

To find out more and for full menus visit the Crazy Spuds page on Facebook.

