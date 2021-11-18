Worksop company joins forces with another firm for supply-chain success

Carlton Forest 3PL and Longs of Leeds have officially partnered to offer seamless storage, order picking, stock management and onward delivery to retail outlets to ensure essential household items are supplied in accordance with the surging demand.

Adam Jones, managing director, Carlton Forest 3PL, said: “Our partnership with Longs of Leeds is well established, and we continue to enjoy new wins and contracts together as our service offerings complement each other perfectly.

“The challenges of the industry continue to pose daily issues for us all.

Andrew Long from Longs of Leeds and Adam Jones from Carlton Forest 3PL.

“Working together to support the supply chain, customers, and consumers seems the best way to head off problems wherever possible and deliver solutions to our customers that make a measurable difference to their operational efficiencies.”

The multi-million pound warehousing contract has brought other benefits too, including increased employment opportunities at the groups Bawtry Park site.

Andrew Long, Longs of Leeds commented: “We have an excellent partnership agreement with the team at Carlton Forest 3PL who have been able to offer us even more support in the last twelve months as their portfolio of services and facilities has grown.

“Both businesses are independent and family owned, and retain their focus on ensuring these values are upheld in all that we do.