Worksop company celebrates after scooping two accolades at the North Notts Business Awards

Kybotech, based on the Dukeries Industrial Estate, and behind popular brands GardenBuildingsDirect.co.uk and BillyOh.com beat off tough competition at the awards, held at North Notts Arena.

The firm won the excellence in manufacturing award and team member Blake Fisher took home the award for employee of the year.

It was also a finalist for a further two prestigious company awards, employer of the year and company of the year.

Chief executive and founder Charles Walton has a rich history in garden buildings which drives his passion for the business.

His great grandfather set up EC Walton & Co in 1878, initially manufacturing and selling affordable beehives.

Trading under the brand names BillyOh.com and GardenBuildingsDirect.co.uk, Charles launched Kybotech in April 1999 and became one of the first shed retailers to sell online.

The e-commerce company now employs over 220 people around the world and boasts an annual turnover of up to £25millon.

It sells around 165,000 sheds, log cabins, playhouses, summer houses, workshops, and greenhouses directly to customers across the UK each year, from a range of over 800 buildings.

Commenting on the awards, Charles said: “We are absolutely delighted and honoured to have been recognised in the prestigious North Notts Business Awards.

“The awards we have received are truly a testament to the amazing team of employees behind Kybotech.

“Without their hard work and dedication, the company wouldn’t have progressed to the position it’s in today and I am especially grateful to them for showing tenacity throughout a difficult and uncertain 18 months.

“I must, of course, mention my gratitude to the work of Blake Fisher who we are so proud of for taking home the very well earned employee of the year award.