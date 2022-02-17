Worksop community cause receives £1,000 boost from Ranby crematorium
Barnby Moor Crematorium and Memorial Park has donated £1,000 to a community cause that gives disadvantaged people in Worksop a helping hand.
The £1,000 donation will help Oasis Community Centre Worksop continue to provide a range of services, including social and community events, educational, arts and sporting activities at the charity’s base in Longfellow Drive, Kilton.
Howard Hodgson, chef executive of Memoria, owners of the Memoria at Barnby Moor, said: “Charities such as Oasis do such incredible work in the community and it’s vital that they receive the support they need to continue to provide a cherished service.
“At Memoria, we take our place as a valued community amenity seriously and we do all we can to fulfil our social responsibility.
“Now, more than ever before, Oasis and other local charities deserve a helping hand to ensure they can continue to support Worksop, Retford and beyond.”
Since 2011, Oasis has run a multi-purpose facility for people of all ages, with more than 30 projects running.