Worksop charity gets more than £250,000 lottery grant

A Worksop based charity supporting people with autism is celelebrating after scooping more than £250,000 lottery cash to help expand its services.

Bosses at Autism East Midlands which works for autistic individuals, their families, professionals and organisations say they are delighted to have been awarded £264,857 by The National Lottery Community Fund.

Linsey Atkins, head of family support at Autism East Midlands, said: “We’re over the moon to have been awarded this grant.

“Thanks to National Lottery players, we will be able to create six more family support hubs right across the region, making our hubs more accessible to hundreds of families cross the East Midlands.

The Family Support Hubs are designed to be safe places for families affected by autism to gather, for autistic young people to establish peer relationships and for their arents and siblings to access advice and form effective support networks.”

The new hub locations have been specifically chosen in order to maximise coverage, enabling more families from across the East Midlands to access a hub within a commutable distance to them.

The Hub sessions offer a range of activities, such as arts and crafts or gaming, which autistic young people can undertake with their families and with each other.

They are carefully designed to romote social interaction and help them to develop crucial communication skills.

The sessions provide opportunities for young autistic people to meet one another and develop the skills and confidence they need to build friendships and peer support networks, both within hub sessions and

elsewhere.

They also offer a relaxed and supportive environment in which families can enjoy quality ime together, generating valuable peer support networks.

Linsey added: “We hope the expansion of our family support hub network will enable us to provide invaluable support to an extra 275 families across The National Lottery Community funding period.

“This money will change the lives of the autistic individuals and their families.”

Autism East Midlands, is the largest specialist autism charity in the East Midlands and has been dedicated to supporting people with autism since 1968.