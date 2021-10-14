Anita Cooper joined as the manager of the Worksop care home, Greenacres Grange, during the pandemic, and just months later she has been shortlisted for the Regional Care Home Registered Manager Award at the Great British Care Awards 2021.

Alongside Anita being in the running to win the award, the Greenacres Grange staff have also been shortlisted for the Care Home Team Award.

The Great British Care Awards aims to pay tribute to individuals who have demonstrated ‘outstanding excellence’ within their field of work.

Anita Cooper, manager of Greenacres Grange care home.

Anita Cooper said: “When I first found out I was delighted.

“Everything we do is for the residents, and we all just want to make sure they are happy and staff feel supported in these challenging times.”

The nominations come after Anita and her team continued to show determination and resilience in the care they offer people and staff, even in difficult and unprecedented times.

Regional manager of Horizon Care, Rachael Borne, said: “Anita has brought her grit, devotion and passion for great care to Greenacres Grange.

Staff and manager, Anita Cooper, at Greenacres Grange, have been shortlisted for a regional award.

“She leads an incredibly hard working team and we could not be more proud of them all.”

Anita and her team will find out if they have been crowned winner when they attend the Great British Care Awards Regional Finals on November 12 in York.