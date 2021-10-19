Worksop businesses launches ambassadors scheme with schools to encourage children to recycle

MBA Polymers UK, based on Sandy Lane, has launched a recycling ambassadors programme.

Its first first recycling ambassador day was held at St John’s Academy in Worksop, during the school’s annual science week.

Representatives from the company arranged a day of activities, experiments and educated learning to encourage children from each year group to act as recycling ambassadors and build on their passion about sustainability, our environment and reducing waste through recycling.

Staff from MBA Polymers UK, in Worksop, work with children at St John's Academy.

At the end of the day each child was presented with a recycling ambassador certificate.

MBA Polymers UK has also presented St John’s Academy with recycling bins to enable both the teachers and children to continue on their recycling journey and also raise funds for the school, by collecting plastic bottle tops to be recycled at the recycling plant in Worksop.

The company is part of the European Metal Recycling Group and so the school is also able to collect metal items for recycling such as can, tins and metal bottle tops.

Account manager at MBA Polymers UK, Kelly Speed, said “I was honoured to be given the opportunity to be involved in both the development and launch of the first recycling ambassador programme at St John’s Academy.

"It was a great day and well received by both the staff and children.

"I look forward to being a part of the continued rollout of this programme in all local schools, encouraging the teachers, children and their families to join MBA’s vision is to create a sustainable planet by eliminating plastic waste and educate the future generation on recycling and how to help prevent the depletion of the world’s natural resources.”

Principal at St John’s Academy, Gez Rizzo, said: “What a fantastic initiative this is to help encourage us all, and especially future generations, to recycle more and reduce the amount of waste and pollution.

"Our pupils are extremely excited to be working with MBA Polymers UK in order to collect, recycle and re-use plastic items that would probably just be thrown into the general waste bin.