Carlton Forest Renewables has received a substantial grant to help the UK’s first continuous pyrolysis plant for end-of-life tyres.

Carlton Forest Rewnables, part of the Carlton Forest Group based on Blyth Road, has been developing the plant that will convert old tyres into reusable products such as renewable oil and recovered carbon char.

The firm has received a ‘substantial grant’ from BEIS Invest to Grow grant scheme in recognition of the contribution it is making.

Facilitated by the University of Derby, the grant has been awarded to highlight the innovation behind the project, the jobs that it will create in the local community, and the exciting plans that it has for tyre recovery and pyrolysis.

Since 2018, Carlton Forest Renewables has invested over £5million in research and development to treat end-of-life-tyres.

Managing director of Carlton Forest Renewables Scott Robson said: “The £5m investment made by the group has been to this point entirely funded without the aid of grants, so this commitment by BEIS Invest to Grow reinforces the importance of the project in the green economy of the future.

“This will take us into the next chapter of the plant; fully continuous operations and the execution of growth plans with the commissioning of additional plants across the country.”

The University of Derby’s Invest to Grow scheme provides repayable grants to businesses in the East Midlands to innovate, grow and create jobs. Grants between £15,000 and £250,000 are awarded.

Senior project manager at the University of Derby, Nic Thompson, said: “The team at Carlton Forest Renewables is really pushing the boundaries of waste recovery and we are looking forward to seeing the plant become fully operational in a few weeks’ time.

“The Invest to Grow programme has supported the company with funding to help set up the plant and drive forward the recovery of end-of-life tyres for renewable fuel, oil and power.”