Helen Parry, business owner of Carlton House Vintage Arts and Crafts Centre, is urging businesses to join together to run special £5 offers as a thank you to loyal customers who have supported them throughout the pandemic.

The free-to-join campaign will run from March 12-26.

The nationwide campaign which has been adopted by over 100 towns aims to promote shopping locally and highlight the positive impact that spending even just £5 a week in independent shops can have.

Helen Parry, manager at Carlton House, is urging Worksop shops to take part in Totally Locally Fiver Fest to encourage shoppers to support indie businesses.

Carlton House, in Carlton Road, hosts a range of small independent traders who sell a variety of handmade gifts, crafts, upcycled furniture, bath bombs and more, alongside a its vintage style Tea Room.

Helen said: “Fiver Fest happens three times per year, and it is now a big part of our promotions for our customers and indie traders within our three-storey enterprise site in Worksop.

“The independent shops and businesses are what makes our town special and unique.

“The community support for local businesses has been amazing during lockdown, but it is easy to slip back into old shopping habits now that things are returning to normal.

“So, this is a little nudge to say our local businesses are still here, we are still serving our community, we appreciate your support, and of course, we are great value!”

According to Totally Locally, if every adult in Worksop spent £5 a week in their local shops instead of online or in the supermarket, it would be worth an extra £8.2million a year going into the local economy.

Totally Locally founder, Chris Sands, said “Over 100 towns from the North of Scotland to the South coast of England now take in Fiver Fest events on a regular basis.

“It’s a campaign that sees incredible offers from £5 massages, to £5 veg boxes, £5 walking tours, £5 lunch deals, £5 ghost storytelling.

“Independent Business owners are really inventive with their offers, and we encourage them to also promote their neighbouring businesses offers too.

“Fiver Fest is about everyone working together to promote their town and high street as a whole, instead of individually.

“If lots of shops have great offers on, the trip to the high street is really worthwhile and fun.”

For any independent business wishing to participate in the Fiver Fest in Worksop, contact Helen Parry at Carlton House, 36-38 Carlton Road, or by email: [email protected]

For further information please see www.totallylocally.org and www.fiverfest.co.uk