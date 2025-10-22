Worksop bus operator shortlisted as finalists for an outstanding six prestigious awards

Stagecoach East Midlands is celebrating after being shortlisted in an amazing six categories at a prestigious, national awards scheme. These nominations underscore both the local operator’s outstanding contribution to the bus industry and the talent within its team.

The UK Bus Awards are one of the most important awards schemes in the bus industry, with a 25-year history of recognising and rewarding people in the industry. This year’s Awards Presentation Ceremony will be held at the famous Troxy in London, in November. Stagecoach East Midlands and its team have been named as finalists in the following categories:

-- Stagecoach East Midlands’ work with the Ask for Angel Street scheme has been made a Finalists in the category for Bus and the Community. x8g3qyt

-- Jack Wright, Operations Manager at Hull, has been recognised for Manager of the Year.

-- Chris Kelk, Operations Manager at Grimsby has also been shortlisted in the Manager of the Year category.

-- The Hull Bus Alliance has been made a Finalist for Partnership for Excellence.

-- The West Notts College partnership has also been shortlisted in the Partnership for Excellence category, The Peter Huntley Memorial Award.

-- Iain Bonser, Driver at Worksop, has been shortlisted for Top National Bus Driver, The Chris Moyes Memorial Award.

Matt Cranwell, Managing Director of Stagecoach East Midlands, said: “This is wonderful news for the people involved, and also for their teams, who play such a decisive role in our success. I am so proud of everyone who have been shortlisted, and for the work that goes in to developing major initiatives like Ask For Angel Street, the Hull Bus Alliance, and the West Notts College partnership.

“Getting to this level has taken a huge amount of dedication to consistently work for the benefit of our local customers and to improve what we do. I now just wish all our Finalists every success at the next stage of judging. They continue to make our local communities and our region proud!”

-- To find out more about local bus routes and services, and to buy before you board and to track your local bus, you can download the Stagecoach Bus App from https://www.stagecoachbus.com/promos-and-offers/national/stagecoachbusapp.