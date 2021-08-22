Worksop born entrepreneur launches new company to help save the environment

Stewart Wright launched the Wright Group in 1986 after leaving school with no qualifications.

The multi-million pound company has now launched its latest business, Wright Renewable Heating Ltd, a revolutionary renewable and carbon-neutral heating company.

Stewart Wright founder of The Wright Group.

The renewable heating model uses air source or ground source heat pumps, which is an environmentally friendly way to heat your property, reduce your carbon footprint and save money on energy bills.

It has been set up by Stewart and his partners Adam Roberts, Chris Boden-Hook, and Lee Rolfe.

The team launched the business in response to the government’s green agenda and the increasing pressure on households and businesses to reduce their carbon footprint and the reliance on fossil fuels as the primary source of heating.

Stewart said: “Our idea with renewable heating is to really take advantage of the situation now and make the planet greener, by doing something that's good for everyone.

“The philosophy of Wrights has always been to make sure you leave your customers completely satisfied and happy - and that comes before anything else.

“Profit is nice, and we all like to make profit, but there's only going to be profit long term if you supply good services and make a good job and have satisfied customers.

“I'm really focused on trying to build a local base for this renewable heating business, so that we can establish our quality service from day one.

“Once we have established ourselves in the local market then we will slowly spread our wings around the country.”Company director, Adam Roberts, added: “It feels good to be involved in something that has such a positive impact on the environment, and it's exciting, really exciting.”Stewart left Dinnington High School aged 15 with no qualifications and spent six years as an engineering apprentice with Worksop Farm Services on Eastgate. This business was owned by John Boggis who, as he approaches his 80th birthday, now works for Stewart at the Wright Group headquarters off Blyth Road.

Stewart founded the Wright Group, formerly known as Wright Brothers Industrial Services Limited, in 1986 when he was 22. He started the business with the backing of eminent local surgeon Reg Elson in a garage in Woodsetts, with his brother, Gerald.

He is now a very successful businessman whose companies have in excess of a £20 million turnover and 192 employees, many of whom are from the Worksop area.

“I’ve only been successful because somebody like Reg had faith in my abilities and wanted to invest in me, and I've always had the same philosophy, investing in the right people to build our business. ”