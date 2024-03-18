Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Kamila Konopniak founder of Candy Nails by Kam is shortlisted for ‘best new salon’ and ‘best nail salon’ at the UK Hair and Beauty Awards.

Kamila who opened the salon from her home in Waverley Place in January 2021 said: “For me, working in the nail industry isn't merely a job, it's my passion and a form of self-expression. Each client inspires me to create beauty on their nails.

“I am thrilled and delighted to have been shortlisted for these awards.

Kamila Konopniak owner of Candy Nails by Kam has been shortlisted for two UK Hair and Beauty Awards

"I believe that my participation in the UK Hair and Beauty Awards reflects my commitment to excellence and innovation in the beauty industry.”

The UK Hair and Beauty Awards community comes together each year to celebrate the very best in the hair and beauty industry in style.

The annual VIP Red Carpet event entails a once-in-a-lifetime experience with celebrity guests, hosts, and entertainment, and can only be attended by invitation only.

The mission of the UK Hair and Beauty Awards is to support businesses of all sizes and expose all candidates to new opportunities, regardless of their financial or social status.

Kamila added: “From the very beginning, I've been dedicated to providing exceptional service in a cosy and welcoming environment.

“I've received numerous congratulatory messages both online and in-person, with many clients expressing that they believe I truly deserve these titles. Their support and encouragement have been incredibly uplifting.”

The finals take place on June 1.