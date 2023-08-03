Worksop-based Wilko on brink of collapse with thousands of jobs at risk

The privately-owned company, which employed hundreds of people in the town at its Manton Wood Distribution Centre, said it had filed a "notice of intention" to appoint administrators after failing to find enough emergency investment.

The retailer, which also has a store in Worksop’s Priory Centre and in Retford, has been struggling in recent years financially and had recently closed stores, reduced staffing levels and restructured in a bid to survive.

Wilko CEO Mark Jackson said; While we can confirm we’ve had a significant level of interest, including indicative offers that we believe would meet all our financial criteria to recapitalise the business, at present, we don’t today have an offer that provides the necessary liquidity in the time we have available, given the mounting cash pressures we’re faced with.

The Wilko Distribution Centre in Manton Wood

"Unfortunately, with this in mind, today we’re having to take the difficult decision to file an NOI.

“We’ll continue to progress discussions with interested parties with the aim of completing a transaction which preserves the business and will encourage those interested parties we’re in discussions with to move as fast as possible.

“We continue to believe that our robust turnaround plan, with significant re-stabilisation cost savings in progress, will deliver a profitable Wilko and maximise the significant opportunities that we know exist.

"We’re a £1.2bn turnover business with strong presence on UK high streets through our 400 stores, online at wilko.com and through our great value Wilko own brand products, serving local communities with their everyday household and garden needs for over 90 years.

“That said, while we’ll continue to progress these indicative offers, without the surety of a recapitalisation being able to be completed within the necessary time frame and given the cash position, we’ve been left with no choice but to take this action.”

Andy Prendergast, national secretary at the GMB union, said: "This is extremely concerning but we remain hopeful that a buyer can be found.