Worksop and Retford businesses offered free consultation to help support working parents

Attitudes are changing towards employing parents, with more parents than ever heading back to the workplace thanks to the rising cost of living.

And parents can be the great pool of skills and expertise that employers are looking for at the moment.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But businesses need to focus on creating a more family-friendly company culture to attract and retain this talent, according to a HR provider.

Business owners in Retford and Worksop are being called on to offer better support to working parents

Laura Reilly owns and runs Taurus HR Solutions and for a short time is offering local business owners a free 15 minute phone consultation to help employers support working parents.

Laura said: “Parents have a wealth of skills and experience, yes, but because they’re parents, they often have additional skills like great listening, patience, and a fresh perspective.

“Smart business owners should be trying to attract this type of employee to create a more engaged, loyal, productive workforce.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“But they’ll only do this if they’re offering the right support and environment to parents, because their needs differ.”

Laura suggests that employers should understand the different types of leave and benefits that working parents may be entitled to.

She said: “Making parents aware of their entitlements is a good starting place, but offering enhanced packages could make a huge difference.

“Money’s tight for everyone right now, so if that’s not feasible, offering more flexibility can work just as well, as can providing additional benefits like help with childcare.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“When employers demonstrate loyalty to employees, they get the same in return, so boosting benefits and flexibility for working parents can be a really good move to help business productivity and growth."

She added, “The first step is to make all the right considerations. Speaking to an HR expert can provide all the information you need.”

Laura works as an Employment Lawyer and trained in employment tribunal advocacy through Central Law Training. Laura has over 15 years of private and non-profit sector experience, a practical understanding of operational management as a national operations manager, combined with operational and strategic HR management experience, up to Board level.