Works to start on new £19m Bassetlaw housing development

The development, known as ‘Bracken Lane’, will consist of 71 two, three, four and five-bed properties ranging from £195,000 to £475,000 in Retford.

The new homes are due to be completed in winter 2022 and will comprise different property types including detached and semi-detached by Taggart Homes.

Properties will appeal to a varied demographic including first time buyers, downsizers and families.

An artist's impression of the new development.

The Bracken Lane development lies within walking distance of high street shops, pubs and restaurants and is accessible to links to local transport routes such as Retford train station and A1 motorway.

It also sits adjacent to a primary school and is within the catchment area for a number of sought-after primary and secondary schools in the vicinity, developers say.

Chief executive officer of Taggart Homes, Michael Taggart, said: “Bracken Lane will be an attractive new development bringing high quality homes to a desirable location in north Nottinghamshire.

“The range of properties will suit all types of homebuyers - from first timers, to families and those looking to downsize.

"As with all of our developments, high spec fixtures and fittings, quality materials and meticulous attention to detail are paramount and will make these homes a modern, wonderful place to live in a location that offers so much.

“We are pleased that works are starting on this exciting development and look forward to seeing these high-quality homes take shape.”

Tim Downing, at Pygott & Crone, sole selling agent for Bracken Lane, said: “We are pleased to be marketing this exciting new development bringing high-spec homes to north Nottinghamshire, on the south east edge of the historic market town of Retford.

“Taggart Homes has a reputation for building quality homes, weaving together excellent design ideas and premium materials to deliver real value for money to its customers. We are already seeing a great deal of interest in this development and look forward to seeing works progress.”

Prospective homebuyers can register their interest with Pygott & Crone by contacting Tim Downing on [email protected], or by calling 07703 204975.