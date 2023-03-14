Located one mile from Junction 29A of the M1, Horizon 29 is a new landmark distribution development, which once complete will span 1,150,256 sq. ft and have a total of eight warehouses.

McLaren Construction (Midlands & North) commenced construction on Phase 1B in November and will be delivering design and construction work on units 4 and 5, with extensive ground works to stabilise the former coal site, which will complete this summer.

Gary Cramp, managing director of McLaren Construction (Midlands and North), said: “We are delighted that works are progressing well at Horizon 29 P1B and we’re on track for completion this summer. In a prime location in the Midlands, Horizon 29 will be a premier distribution centre for the region, and an ideal hub for quality tenants looking for direct and easy access to the M1 north and south.

“Working with Bentall Green Oak and Equation Properties for the second phase of the build has allowed us to solidify our strong working relationship and we are incredibly pleased to be working with them across two pivotal phases of this landmark scheme.”

Equation Properties is a London-based property development company for the distribution and industrial sector.