Work starts to build huge new £30m logistics site in Worksop

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Work is starting on a huge new £30m logistics and industrial site in Worksop.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

McLaren Construction (Midlands and North) has announced the start of works on the joint venture with Garbe Industrial Real Estate GmbH and Invesco Real Estate.

McLaren will oversee all aspects of construction for the £30m project located in Shireoaks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Posting on its website, Chris Hornung, country head & managing director at Garbe UK, said: “This is an excellent opportunity to capitalise on the dearth of supply of large logistics units of 450,000sq ft-plus in the region.

Work is underway on a £30m project to build two new huge industrial units at Shireoaks. Photo: Submitted

"This development is in line with our strategy to speculatively develop in undersupplied markets with the added benefit of Worksop providing occupiers with a strong labour pool.”

With a 45-week completion target, works will include the design and build of two new industrial units totalling approximately 550,000 sq ft across 28.9 acres, alongside the construction of S38 works, and a private access road that will form the main access into the site and adjacent plot.

Soft landscaping, turfing and planting has been undertaken as part of the initial grounds and landscape works and complex aspects of the build will include the S38 carriageway to an adoptable standard throughout the site, alongside the implementation of a culvert drainage system.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In keeping with the environmental and landscape specifications, the build will include green cladding of varying shades alongside glazing and ribbon windows to allow natural optimised lighting to all warehouse areas.

McLaren Construction will also be integrating recycled components from previous demolitions, using available materials from the groundwork that can be crushed and re-used, alongside connecting to the site’s mains power, thereby eliminating the need for generators and fuel.

Gary Cramp, managing director of McLaren Construction (Midlands and North), said: “We are honoured to be working alongside Garbe and Invesco Real Estate as part of a joint venture for the first industrial and logistics scheme in the UK – contributing to the expansion of the companies’ UK and European logistics portfolio.

“Bringing our experience delivering exceptional quality sustainable industrial and logistics builds, with the prime midlands location of the site, the scheme is well positioned to support the operational growth needs of businesses across a variety of sectors.”