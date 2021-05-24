Work starts on new 107 home development in Worksop

Construction is now underway for 107 new homes at David Wilson Homes’ Gateford Manor development.

It is the third and final phase of the Gateford Park development, which has already seen the homebuilder build 98 new homes.

David Wilson Homes' development, Gateford Park, in Worksop.

Barratt Homes is also building on the development and launched the second phase called Barratt Homes at Gateford Park in March.

This will see the homebuilder build a further 155 two, three and four bedroom homes.

As part of the development, the companies are contributing money to the local community.

A total of £2.3million will go towards primary education in the area, along with a £29,037 contribution towards a local library. A £31,880 contribution to fund bus stops will also be made.

Land and development director at David Wilson Homes Yorkshire West, David Coe, said: “We are delighted to be supporting the community in Worksop through contributions made as a result of the final phase of our Gateford Park development with the launch of Gateford Manor.

“We are really looking forward to seeing the reception the new development receives from potential homebuyers in the area.”

To support an increase in demand as a result of the new developments starting, the local homebuilder is searching for bricklaying gangs to join the company. For more information call 0113 307 6893.