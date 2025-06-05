Work is underway to help put Bassetlaw on the map as a place to shop, visit, eat and live

Bassetlaw District Council have joined forces with local businesses and stakeholders to capture the character and vibrancy of Bassetlaw and promote it through new websites and marketing campaigns.

The first to launch is called ‘Discover Retford’ which is aiming to inspire visitors, residents and businesses alike to explore the wonderful attractions, shops, cuisine and events the area has to offer.

It aims to be a key tool in attracting more visitors, supporting local businesses and strengthening the district's tourism industry working in partnership with the Retford Town Centre Partnership Board.

Cllr Steve Scotthorne, Cabinet Member for Identity and Place said: “This campaign is a great way to help put Bassetlaw on the map as a place to shop, visit, eat and live.

“It will encourage more visitors to the area and help boost our tourism industry, and I am pleased with how engaging our local independent businesses and shops have been with the project.”

The new website, discoverretford.co.uk , alongside social media channels, feature things to do, what’s on, places to stay, shop, eat, and play, alongside practical ways to get there and accessibility. Further information about living in the area will be going live soon.

In Retford, new town centre maps are being installed, Discover Retford shopping bags have been provided to local businesses to hand out, along with foldable maps including an insight into some of the attractions the town has to offer.

Meanwhile train platform advertising has gone up in Sheffield, Doncaster, Retford, Newark Northgate and Lincoln to attract people from outside the district.

Rick Brand, Chair of Retford Business Forum and The Retford Town Centre Partnership Board, said: "We are delighted to support the 'Discover Retford' campaign as an exciting and effective way of promoting Retford to visitors from across the region, and beyond, and to all residents in the Bassetlaw district.

“Retford is ideally located within the transport network and has a great range of independent shops, hospitality venues, and leisure facilities as well as markets on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, featuring its famous Big Market Day, with a Farmers Market and entertainment, on the third Saturday of each month."

‘Discover Retford’ has been funded through the community and place part of UK Shared Prosperity Funding.

A ‘Discover Worksop’ campaign is in the pipeline as the council works with the East Midlands Chamber and a working group of local businesses. Meanwhile the council is liaising with both town councils in Harworth and Bircotes and Tuxford to further promote the towns.

Any businesses or event organisers who would like to feature on the website are invited to get in touch through the Discover Retford website discoverretford.co.uk or contact us through Facebook or Instagram.