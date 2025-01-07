Work begins on latest stage of Vesuvius site development in Worksop

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

CEG has instructed a £2m onstruction contract to deliver highway infrastructure works which will facilitate next phase of development at the successful Vesuvius development in Worksop.

The latest works will include an extension of the existing spine road, construction of a new roundabout and connections to all utilities.

As well as providing access for the local bus service into the site, this will release the remaining sixteen acres of development land ready for businesses to locate here.

As a result, a deal has been secured for an acre of land to Admirals Yard Self Storage which will deliver a new secure storage facility.

Work is underway on the next stage of the Vesuvius site development in Worksop. Photo: Google

Rob Sadler, Admirals Yard chief executive, said: “We are pleased to announce plans for a new personal and business storage facility on land adjacent to Asda and the fire station.”

Offering a range of drive-up unit sizes with state-of-the-art security, Mr Sadler expects to open for business early this summer.

He added: “Admirals Yard Self Storage has facilities nationwide and is delighted to be adding the Vesuvius site to its portfolio.”

Antonia Martin-Wright, director of commercial development at CEG, explained: “The quality of the first phase has ensured this is the prime industrial and business location in Worksop.

“This latest phase of infrastructure work will provide serviced land for development and I’m pleased to welcome Admirals Yard Self Storage to the site.

"We are marketing design and build development opportunities from 10,000 sq ft upwards and welcoming engagement from occupiers on all commercial basis.”

The 20-week programme of works will commence in January and will be delivered by Caddick Civil Engineering.

DTRE and FHP have been appointed as agents to market the site.

Rob Kos, associate partner at DTRE, said: “This latest phase of works continues to demonstrate CEG’s commitment to the scheme and by spring next year there will be two serviced and development-ready plots for local businesses.

We are currently having a number of positive conversations with occupiers and purchasers alike and as there is such a shortage of well-located supply we expect to announce more deals imminently.”

Vesuvius is CEG’s regeneration of a 45-acre brownfield site close to the M1 and A1(M).

The former brickworks at the site closed in 2006 and then lay dormant for more than a decade before GEC began the process of turning into a thriving new retail park.

CEG delivered the original remediation and development platforms, alongside infrastructure including the new access roundabout and roads, working closely with the local authority and D2N2 to enable the development.

In 2019, supported by D2N2 Local Enterprise Partnership, CEG delivered a £5.5m package of works to create a new roundabout and access road opening up the site and making it easily accessible.

Am Asda supermarket opened at the site in 2020, followed by Travis Perkins and the new £3.4m Hucknall Fire Station.

CEG speculatively delivered the first phase of 16 light industrial units in summer 2021.

These were swiftly let to a range of occupiers including Kitchen Craft, Escape Hot Tubs, Rother Valley Optics, electric vehicle charging specialist Powerpoint and Shark Eye’s research and design centre.

There are also three food and beverage units at the site, including Burger King.