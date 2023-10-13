Wilko is back as former High Street favourite's online store resumes trading

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The website wilko.com, is to restarted home delivery for online orders from with a huge selection of products and brands available via its ‘marketplace’ format.

Wilko collapsed into administration back in August and all it’s 400 stores have now closed.

This meant The Range became the owner of Wilko’s website and has now relaunched the brand as an online store.

The Range says thousands of product lines are now in stock online to help families get all their everyday household and garden jobs done.

And while not all Wilko own-brand favourites will be available immediately, shoppers are encouraged to keep returning as hundreds of lines will be added daily as the site builds and customer-convenient delivery solutions, including next day delivery, will also return.

In addtion to the online store, The Range may also choose to stock some of Wilko’s products across its 210 UK stores.

Ben Exall, chief digital officer for Wilko, said: “There’s no denying that it was the team members and local store network that helped make Wilko so special.

"The loss of thousands of jobs as stores closed up and down the country has been devastating

“What we’re working towards here is an opportunity to save an important part of the Wilko brand that people know, love and trust and, to represent that on wilko.com where both new and loyal hardworking families will be able to find great value products to meet their everyday household and garden needs.

“As a team delivering the digital transformation at wilko.com, we’re committed to continuing the three pillars of the brand’s previous acceleration strategy - delivering on convenience, improving mobile experience and building lasting customer relationships.”

Alex Simpkin, chief executive of The Range, said: “For 93 years, wilko has been a fixture of many British households and it was important to us that the brand had a future.