As of today (February 10), customers can receive a free hand sanitiser with every purchase from wilko.

The gift with purchase was launched to help customers have one less thing to think about during their busy lives while still taking the precautions needed to keep themselves and those they love safe as the nation moves into the next stage of the pandemic.

The hand sanitiser will be available on a first-come, first-served basis while stock lasts and can be redeemed at the till, with stock levels varying store-to-store.

Wilko, Priory Shopping Centre, Worksop.

In addition to the gesture for customers, wilko will also ensure that every one of its team members will be offered a free hand sanitiser prior to the offer launching.

This scheme follows wilko’s face mask recycling scheme, which allows shoppers to drop off used, disposable face masks so that they can be recycled into various materials, including furniture for community projects and public spaces.

Both schemes tie into the retailer’s ethos of supporting communities throughout turbulent times.

Wilko chief executive Jerome Saint-Marc, said: “Whilst restrictions of the pandemic begin to ease, we know many will remain cautious, which is why we’re putting the safety of our team members and customers first by giving them one less thing to think about whilst shopping with us in store.”