Why are pubs closing down? Urgent warning on 'acute' pressure facing UK pubs - as 80 close a month

Alex Nelson
By Alex Nelson
Published 18th Jun 2024, 11:17 BST
  • England and Wales saw 239 pubs closing doors in the first quarter of 2024, averaging 80 closures monthly
  • Experts have expressed concern over closures, highlighting community impact and job losses
  • There are calls for urgent government action to address cost burden on hospitality businesses
  • But Whitbread's sales increased despite industry challenges, with midweek trade remaining strong