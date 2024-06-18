Why are pubs closing down? Urgent warning on 'acute' pressure facing UK pubs - as 80 close a month
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
- England and Wales saw 239 pubs closing doors in the first quarter of 2024, averaging 80 closures monthly
- Experts have expressed concern over closures, highlighting community impact and job losses
- There are calls for urgent government action to address cost burden on hospitality businesses
- But Whitbread's sales increased despite industry challenges, with midweek trade remaining strong