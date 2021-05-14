When will Deliveroo launch in Worksop? How to get £10 off and the restaurants you can order from

Residents can now order food from a range of restaurants and grocery retailers in the Worksop area using the app.

Deliveroo will be working with independent eateries such as Cafe Ignite, Gateford Grill and Thai Cassia ,along with well-known high street favourites like Subway, as well as grocery retailers and convenience stores such as One Stop and Morrisons.

The food delivery company will continue to add new local restaurants, takeaways and convenience stores to the platform over the coming months.

Deliveroo has launched in Worksop.

And in celebration of the launch, Deliveroo is offering up to 1,000 new customers £10 off their first two orders when they sign up to the platform and use the code WORKSOP at checkout before June 20.

Berenice Cowan, head of UK Expansion for Deliveroo said, "At last, we've arrived in Worksop.

"We can't wait to bring everyone great food from local and national favourites, and to help local chefs reach new customers.”

Deliveroo is looking for up to 50 people in Worksop to become riders.

Those who work as riders will be able to work when they want and where they want, delivering food and groceries to customers’ doors in as little as 30 minutes.

The full list of restaurants and outlets joining the platform is below:

Morrisons

One Stop

Subway

Cafe Ignite

Gateford Grill

Thai Cassia

Koffee House

Koffee House Sandwiches & Paninis

Worksop Fish Bar

Worksop Spice